Nic Claxton News: Ejected Sunday

Claxton was assessed a flagrant two during Sunday's game against the Magic, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Claxton was tossed from the game after he appeared to hit Franz Wagner in the face on a foul late in the fourth quarter. Claxton concludes Sunday's contest with nine points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and a block in 27 minutes of action.