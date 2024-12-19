Nic Claxton News: Ejected Thursday

Claxton was ejected with 8:46 remaining in the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports. He'll finish the game with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one block across 11 minutes.

Claxton was tossed from the game for throwing a ball in the stands after he was intentionally fouled on a drive to the basket. Day'Ron Sharpe and Noah Clowney will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way.