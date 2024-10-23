Nic Claxton News: Ejected Wednesday

Claxton was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game versus Atlanta, John Hollinger of The Athletic reports.

Claxton checked all the boxes of a Flagrant 2 foul in an attempt to block Dyson Daniels' transition layup -- swiping the third-year guard across the neck while he was airborne. Claxton and Daniels escalated the conflict and exited the court area, so it's possible that a fine or further punishment is coming for Claxton.