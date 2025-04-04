Nic Claxton News: Excels in 24 minutes

Claxton had 18 points (9-10 FG), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 24 minutes during Thursday's 105-90 loss to the Timberwolves.

This was Claxton's fourth game of the season with at least five assists. The center continues to trend up, and over his last six appearances, he's produced 13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks on 63.2 percent shooting from the field.