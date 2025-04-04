Fantasy Basketball
Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton News: Excels in 24 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 11:05am

Claxton had 18 points (9-10 FG), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 24 minutes during Thursday's 105-90 loss to the Timberwolves.

This was Claxton's fourth game of the season with at least five assists. The center continues to trend up, and over his last six appearances, he's produced 13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks on 63.2 percent shooting from the field.

