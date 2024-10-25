Nic Claxton News: Expected to play more Friday

Coach Jordi Fernandez said Friday that Claxton (hamstring) will see an increase in playing time Friday against the Magic as the team works him back from injury, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Claxton was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul during Wednesday's game against the Hawks and only saw 15 minutes of action. However, Fernandez believes the big man will continue to see more playing time as the club works him back, and he will likely play 20-plus minutes against the Magic.