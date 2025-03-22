Nic Claxton News: Flirts with double-double

Claxton ended Saturday's 108-103 loss to the Pacers with nine points (4-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes.

Claxton continues to put together his healthiest season in recent memory, having missed just eight games thus far. However, despite the consistency, his production has left a little to be desired. Through 62 games, he is averaging just 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 27.4 minutes per contest, his lowest numbers since the 2021-22 season.