Nic Claxton News: Gets little help in loss

Claxton recorded 22 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and five blocks in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 116-86 loss to the Raptors.

The 25-year-old center led the Nets in scoring and rebounding, but no other Brooklyn player managed more than 13 points or six boards. Claxton's 22 points were a season high, while his five rejections represented his best defensive showing since March 1. On the month, he's averaging 10.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 blocks in 13 appearances while shooting 58.9 percent from the floor.