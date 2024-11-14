Fantasy Basketball
Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton News: Held in check against Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Claxton finished Wednesday's 139-114 loss to the Celtics with three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes.

After logging at least 30 minutes in each of his last two outings, Claxton played just 24 minutes during Wednesday's blowout loss. The 25-year-old center also recorded his fewest rebounds since being inserted into Brooklyn's starting five.

