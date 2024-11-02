Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton News: Near double-double in reserve role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Claxton contributed 12 points (6-8 FG), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Friday's 120-112 victory over the Bulls.

Claxton returned from a one-game absence Friday due to a hamstring injury, and he finished the game as the Nets' leading rebounder and third-leading scorer behind Cam Thomas (32) and Cameron Johnson (14). Claxton will continue to be the first big man off the bench for the Nets, but he could be inserted into the starting five if Ben Simmons is sidelined for games while managing his back injury.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now