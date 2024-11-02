Nic Claxton News: Near double-double in reserve role

Claxton contributed 12 points (6-8 FG), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Friday's 120-112 victory over the Bulls.

Claxton returned from a one-game absence Friday due to a hamstring injury, and he finished the game as the Nets' leading rebounder and third-leading scorer behind Cam Thomas (32) and Cameron Johnson (14). Claxton will continue to be the first big man off the bench for the Nets, but he could be inserted into the starting five if Ben Simmons is sidelined for games while managing his back injury.