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Nic Claxton News: Non-factor in loss Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Claxton had four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 117-86 loss to the Hornets.

Claxton's apparent disinterest continues to shine through, turning in another underwhelming performance. Despite being a regular fixture in the starting lineup, he has been outside the top 250 in 14 games over the past month. During that time, he has averaged just 8.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks. At this point, he is nowhere near being a must-roster player.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
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