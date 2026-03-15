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Nic Claxton News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 2:39pm

Claxton (rest) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Claxton will return from a one-game absence Monday, and he should see his usual minutes as a starter. Through six games in March, Claxton has averaged 6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
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