Nic Claxton News: Not listed on report for Sunday

Claxton (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Claxton is set to return from a three-game absence after dealing with a right ankle sprain and right hip soreness of late. As a result, Day'Ron Sharpe is likely to retreat to the bench. Through five February appearances, Claxton has averaged 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 25.6 minutes per contest.