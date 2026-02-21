Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton News: Not listed on report for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Claxton (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Claxton is set to return from a three-game absence after dealing with a right ankle sprain and right hip soreness of late. As a result, Day'Ron Sharpe is likely to retreat to the bench. Through five February appearances, Claxton has averaged 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 25.6 minutes per contest.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
