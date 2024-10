Claxton (hamstring) is cleared for Wednesday's contest versus Atlanta but will come off the bench with limited minutes, per coach Jordi Fernandez, John Hollinger of The Athletic reports.

Claxton will be ramped into game action slowly, however Brooklyn has limited options behind him with Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring) amid a multi-week absence. Noah Clowney could see an uptick in minutes while Ben Simmons could also log playing time at center.