Nic Claxton News: Operating off bench again

Claxton (hamstring) will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Bucks, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Claxton will come off the bench for a third straight game, but coach Jordi Fernandez said the big man would see more minutes than he has in the last two games. Claxton has played 15 and 20 minutes, respectively, during the first two games of the season, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him closer to 25 against Milwaukee even though he's not in the starting lineup. Brooklyn will start Ben Simmons, Dennis Schroder, Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith for a third straight game.