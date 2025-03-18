Fantasy Basketball
Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton News: Passive performance Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Claxton provided six points (3-6 FG), nine rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 104-96 loss to Boston.

Claxton delivered another underwhelming performance, continuing a run of modest production of late. Although he has been relatively healthy for much of the season, Claxton's numbers have been far from exemplary. Thorough 60 games played, he is averaging just 10.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 27.3 minutes per contest.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
