Nic Claxton News: Plays only 22 minutes

Claxton totaled eight points (4-7 FG), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 130-101 loss to Cleveland.

After scoring in double figures and grabbing at least eight rebounds in three straight games, Claxton has failed to reach either of those plateaus in two consecutive contests. His 22 minutes played tied his fewest since Oct. 25. Since moving into the starting lineup to begin December, Claxton has averaged 12.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 26.7 minutes across six games, but he's certainly trending in the wrong direction after his latest performances.