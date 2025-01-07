Nic Claxton News: Poor shooting in loss

Claxton recorded four points (2-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 26 minutes during Monday's 113-99 loss to the Pacers.

Claxton shot only 20 percent from the field during Monday's loss to the Pacers. The 25-year-old big man is shooting a career-low 55.3 percent from the floor this season while also seeing a drop in minutes (25.9) and points per game (9.7) during the 2024-25 campaign.