Nic Claxton News: Posts another strong outing

Claxton notched 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 32 minutes during Monday's 107-105 victory over the Pelicans.

Claxton fell one rebound shy of securing his second consecutive double-double, and he continues to be calculated on the offensive end. The big man has connected on 23 of 37 attempts from the field over his last six appearances. Claxton has now started four straight games for the Nets and is averaging 8.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 blocks in 29.8 minutes.