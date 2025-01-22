Nic Claxton News: Pulls down 12 rebounds

Claxton had eight points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 99-95 loss to the Knicks.

This was Claxton's 11th game of the campaign with double-digit boards. His production has been pretty sporadic for most of the season, and he's currently on pace to finish outside the top-150 in nine-category formats. If you take free throws out of the equation, however, he's been a ninth-round value.