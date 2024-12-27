Fantasy Basketball
Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton News: Records double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Claxton closed with 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and three steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 96-87 loss to the Spurs.

Claxton didn't have his best shooting performance, as evidenced by the fact he ended with more field goal attempts than points scored, but he still did enough to secure a double-double. This was his first double-double since Dec. 8 and the fifth time he accomplished this feat in the 2024-25 campaign. Claxton remains valuable in most fantasy formats due to his two-way upside, but his numbers are down compared to what he accomplished in 2023-24.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
