Nic Claxton News: Records double-double
Claxton closed with 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-111 overtime loss to Utah.
Claxton was active on both ends of the court and notched his third double-double across seven appearances this month. The big man is averaging 12.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks per game since the beginning of January.
