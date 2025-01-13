Nic Claxton News: Records double-double

Claxton closed with 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-111 overtime loss to Utah.

Claxton was active on both ends of the court and notched his third double-double across seven appearances this month. The big man is averaging 12.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks per game since the beginning of January.