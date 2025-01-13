Fantasy Basketball
Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton News: Records double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Claxton closed with 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-111 overtime loss to Utah.

Claxton was active on both ends of the court and notched his third double-double across seven appearances this month. The big man is averaging 12.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks per game since the beginning of January.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
