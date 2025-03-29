Nic Claxton News: Resting Saturday

Claxton (rest) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

With Saturday's contest being the second of a back-to-back set, Claxton will get a breather after he logged 20 minutes and finished with six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist in Friday's 132-100 loss to the Clippers. Day'Ron Sharpe (knee) is also out Saturday, so the Nets will likely rely on Drew Timme, Trendon Watford and Noah Clowney (illness) to cover minutes at center.