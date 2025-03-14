Nic Claxton News: Resting Saturday vs. Boston

Claxton (rest) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Lucas Kaplan of NetsDaily.com reports.

Claxton will sit for the first leg of the Nets' back-to-back set Saturday, but he should be available for Sunday's game against the Hawks. Day'Ron Sharpe will likely serve as Brooklyn's starting center against Boston and should see plenty of minutes due to the absences of Claxton, Trendon Watford (hamstring) and Noah Clowney (ankle).