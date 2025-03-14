Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton News: Resting Saturday vs. Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 2:43pm

Claxton (rest) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Lucas Kaplan of NetsDaily.com reports.

Claxton will sit for the first leg of the Nets' back-to-back set Saturday, but he should be available for Sunday's game against the Hawks. Day'Ron Sharpe will likely serve as Brooklyn's starting center against Boston and should see plenty of minutes due to the absences of Claxton, Trendon Watford (hamstring) and Noah Clowney (ankle).

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now