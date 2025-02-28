Nic Claxton News: Returns with efficient 16 points
Claxton chipped in 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Friday's 121-102 loss to the Trail Blazers.
After serving a one-game suspension in Wednesday's loss to the Thunder, Claxton scored an efficient 16 points to tie for the team lead in his return. Friday did mark Claxton's first game without a block since the Jan. 22 loss to the Suns, ending a 12-game streak with at least one swat. The 25-year-old big man wrapped up a strong month of February, having averaged 12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 2.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 28.6 minutes while shooting 55.9 percent from the floor over 10 outings.
