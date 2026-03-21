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Nic Claxton News: Ruled out versus Kings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Claxton (rest) won't play in Sunday's game in Sacramento, according to Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com.

Claxton won't suit up for the first of back-to-back contests to rest. He'll likely be back Monday in Portland. With Day'Ron Sharpe (thumb) done for the remainder of the campaign, the Nets will need to go small on Sunday, although Danny Wolf should absorb most of the minutes underneath the basket.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
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