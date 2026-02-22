Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton News: Scores 15 in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Claxton contributed 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 loss to Atlanta.

Claxton returned from a three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain and hip soreness and produced a respectable stat line despite the loss. After setting a career high with 2.2 assists per game across 70 regular-season contests last year, the big man quietly entered Sunday averaging 4.0 assists through 50 games and has delivered five-plus dimes in 17 outings this season.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nic Claxton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nic Claxton See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push
Author Image
Alex Barutha
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago