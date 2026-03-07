Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton News: Season-low two points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 9:28pm

Claxton chipped in two points (1-5 FG), six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Saturday's 107-105 win over the Pistons.

Claxton was invisible on the offensive end, going for a season-low two points. Although he was able to somewhat salvage his evening with three blocks, Claxton's overall production of late has been mostly underwhelming. In 10 appearances over the past month, he has been outside the top 200 in standard leagues, averaging 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.5 blocks during that stretch.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
