Nic Claxton News: Sniffs double-double
Claxton chipped in 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during Thursday's 126-110 loss to the Heat.
Claxton was limited to just four points and five rebounds in Tuesday's game against the Heat, and while the Nets suffered another blowout loss, at least Claxton had a better performance this time around. With double-digit points in all but one of his last 11 appearances, Claxton should continue to handle a decent workload on offense for Brooklyn. That, coupled with his starting role and consistent playing time, makes him an interesting frontcourt option across all formats.
