Nic Claxton News: Solid performance in loss

Claxton racked up 19 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block over 27 minutes during Monday's 120-101 loss to the Mavericks.

Claxton was one of the few standout performers for the Nets in this 19-point defeat, although he hasn't been playing at a very high level of late, particularly on the offensive end of the court. This was just the third time he scored in double digits since the beginning of March, putting up a line of 9.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game across his 12 outings this month.