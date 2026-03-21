Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton News: Struggles continue Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 8:13pm

Claxton supplied eight points (4-7 FG) and seven rebounds in 22 minutes during Friday's 93-92 loss to New York.

Claxton has been slumping badly in recent weeks, and Friday's loss means he's now scored in double digits in just two of his nine appearances since the beginning of March. Over that stretch, the veteran big man has averaged just 7.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, as this month has been his least productive of the season by a wide margin.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nic Claxton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nic Claxton See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 9
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 9
Rotowire Staff
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
12 days ago
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
NBA
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
Author Image
Dan Bruno
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
29 days ago