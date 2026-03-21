Nic Claxton News: Struggles continues Friday

Claxton supplied eight points (4-7 FG) and seven rebounds in 22 minutes during Friday's 93-92 loss to New York.

Claxton has been slumping badly in recent weeks, and Friday's loss means he's now scored in double digits in just two of his nine appearances since the beginning of March. Over that stretch, the veteran big man has averaged just 7.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, as this month has been his least productive of the season by a wide margin.