Nic Claxton News: Struggles from line

Claxton notched eight points (2-4 FG, 4-12 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 loss to the Pistons.

Claxton's workload of 21.7 minutes per game is far from ideal, as the Nets continue to rely on small-ball lineups. What's more concerning, however, is Claxton's free throw shooting. Through six games, he's hitting a mere 38.9 percent from the stripe, well on pace for a career-low mark.