Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton News: Stuffs stat sheet in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 9:59am

Claxton registered 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 123-114 loss to the Mavericks.

Claxton produced a strong all-around fantasy performance, matching his season high with three steals while narrowly missing a double-double with 16 points and nine assists, his highest total since Dec. 6 against the Pelicans. The 26-year-old center has scored in double figures in all seven games in February, averaging 14.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 0.9 steals over 27.3 minutes per game.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nic Claxton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nic Claxton See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push
Author Image
Alex Barutha
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago