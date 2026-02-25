Nic Claxton News: Stuffs stat sheet in loss

Claxton registered 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 123-114 loss to the Mavericks.

Claxton produced a strong all-around fantasy performance, matching his season high with three steals while narrowly missing a double-double with 16 points and nine assists, his highest total since Dec. 6 against the Pelicans. The 26-year-old center has scored in double figures in all seven games in February, averaging 14.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 0.9 steals over 27.3 minutes per game.