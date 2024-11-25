Fantasy Basketball
Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton News: Stuffs stat sheet Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Claxton provided four points (2-3 FG), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 108-103 win over Sacramento.

Claxton made his first start since Nov. 13, and even though his scoring numbers weren't surprising, he delivered a solid fantasy outing due to his contributions in other categories. The Nets need him to be more productive on offense, however, especially since Ben Simmnons has been a non-factor on that end of the court.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
