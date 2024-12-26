Nic Claxton News: Stuffs stat sheet Thursday
Claxton notched 13 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 111-105 victory over Milwaukee.
Claxton was three rebounds shy of recording a double-double, but the big man found a way to remain relevant in fantasy thanks to a strong all-around effort. He hasn't recorded a double-double since Dec. 8, but at least he's scored in double digits in five of his last nine contests. He's averaging 11.1 points per contest in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now