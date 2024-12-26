Nic Claxton News: Stuffs stat sheet Thursday

Claxton notched 13 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 111-105 victory over Milwaukee.

Claxton was three rebounds shy of recording a double-double, but the big man found a way to remain relevant in fantasy thanks to a strong all-around effort. He hasn't recorded a double-double since Dec. 8, but at least he's scored in double digits in five of his last nine contests. He's averaging 11.1 points per contest in that span.