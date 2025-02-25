Nic Claxton News: Suspended for one game

Claxton will serve a one-game suspension in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

After picking up his sixth flagrant foul of the season in Monday's loss to Washington, Claxton will need to sit out Wednesday in the aftermath. The star big man should be good to go Friday against Portland. Day'Ron Sharpe is the next man up on the depth chart in the middle for the Nets, although Trendon Watford should also see more playing time in small-ball lineups at center.