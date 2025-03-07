Nic Claxton News: Teases triple-double Thursday
Claxton closed Thursday's 121-119 loss to Golden State with eight points (4-7 FG), nine rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes.
The 25-year-old center has never recorded a triple-double in his career, but Claxton came within a bucket and a board of doing just that Thursday while setting a new personal best in assists. He remains a force on the defensive end of the court, recording multiple blocks and steals for the fourth time in his last 10 appearances -- a stretch in which Claxton is averaging 11.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.2 steals while shooting 51.0 percent from the floor.
