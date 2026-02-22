Nic Claxton News: Thriving as passer in seventh season
Claxton (ankle/hip) contributed 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 loss to Atlanta.
Claxton returned from a three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain and a sore right hip and produced a respectable stat line in the loss. After setting a career high with 2.2 assists per game across 70 contests in 2024-25, the big man has quietly pushed his average up to 4.0 per game through 50 outings this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nic Claxton See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 203 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push3 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 203 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 194 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 194 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nic Claxton See More