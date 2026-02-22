Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton News: Thriving as passer in seventh season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 11:47am

Claxton (ankle/hip) contributed 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 loss to Atlanta.

Claxton returned from a three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain and a sore right hip and produced a respectable stat line in the loss. After setting a career high with 2.2 assists per game across 70 contests in 2024-25, the big man has quietly pushed his average up to 4.0 per game through 50 outings this season.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nic Claxton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nic Claxton See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push
Author Image
Alex Barutha
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago