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Nic Claxton News: Will rest Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 1:27pm

Claxton will be rested Saturday against the 76ers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

This is simply a maintenance day for Brooklyn's starting center. Look for him to be back in action Monday against the 76ers. Danny Wolf is likely going to shoulder a sizable workload Saturday.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
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