Nic Claxton News: Will rest Saturday
Claxton will be rested Saturday against the 76ers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
This is simply a maintenance day for Brooklyn's starting center. Look for him to be back in action Monday against the 76ers. Danny Wolf is likely going to shoulder a sizable workload Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nic Claxton See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 94 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 94 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes9 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2021 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nic Claxton See More