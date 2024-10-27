Nic Claxton News: Will see more minutes Sunday

Coach Jordi Fernandez said Claxton (hamstring) will see further increased minutes during Sunday's game against the Bucks, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Due to a lingering hamstring injury from training camp, Claxton has operated off the bench to start the season, playing 15 and 20 minutes, respectively, during the first two games. It's unclear when Claxton will return to the starting lineup, but he has avoided a setback and is slowly seeing his minute restriction eased. Based on the current trajectory, it's safe to assume Claxton will see closer to 25 minutes against the Bucks. While the big man has struggled to make a strong fantasy impact in his limited role, he has recorded at least a steal and a block in back-to-back games.