Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton News: Won't play against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2025 at 11:30am

Claxton is out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves due to rest purposes, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Claxton will sit out the second leg of Brooklyn's back-to-back Friday due to rest purposes. Drew Timme and Trendon Watford are candidates to receive increased playing time in Claxton's absence. Claxton's next chance to suit up is Sunday's regular-season finale against the Knicks.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now