Nic Claxton News: Won't play against Minnesota
Claxton is out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves due to rest purposes, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.
Claxton will sit out the second leg of Brooklyn's back-to-back Friday due to rest purposes. Drew Timme and Trendon Watford are candidates to receive increased playing time in Claxton's absence. Claxton's next chance to suit up is Sunday's regular-season finale against the Knicks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now