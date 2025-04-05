Nic Claxton News: Won't play against Toronto

Claxton is out for Sunday's game versus the Raptors due to rest purposes, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Claxton will sit out Sunday's contest after suiting up in Brooklyn's previous two outings. With Day'Ron (knee) also out, Drew Timme and Trendon Watford are candidates to receive increased playing time. Claxton's next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with New Orleans.