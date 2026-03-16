Nick Jourdain News: Double-doubles in G League

Jourdain collected 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes Sunday during the G League Westchester Knicks' 120-110 win over Noblesville.

Jourdain led Westchester in rebounds and bench points on the way to his second double-double in four games. Consistency has been a concern at times for the 24-year-old, but he's shown that he can produce at a high level if handed enough minutes.