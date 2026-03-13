Nick Jourdain News: Efficient outing in loss

Jourdain logged 22 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 34 minutes in Thursday's 124-120 G League loss to the Raptors 905.

Jourdain moved from a bench spot to the starting lineup, and he shot over 70.0 percent from the field for the second straight game. The 22 points now rank as his second-highest figure in the campaign so far. He'll look to build a productive streak if he retains meaningful playing time going forward.