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Nick Richards Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Richards (elbow) is out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

The big man is set to be a spectator for a seventh consecutive contest due to an elbow sprain, and his next chance to play comes during Thursday's rematch with Washington. The expectation is that Guerschon Yabusele will continue start at center for the Bulls.

Nick Richards
Chicago Bulls
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