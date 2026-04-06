Nick Richards Injury: Another absence coming
Richards (elbow) is out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
The big man is set to be a spectator for a seventh consecutive contest due to an elbow sprain, and his next chance to play comes during Thursday's rematch with Washington. The expectation is that Guerschon Yabusele will continue start at center for the Bulls.
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