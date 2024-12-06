Fantasy Basketball
Nick Richards headshot

Nick Richards Injury: Dealing with right ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Richards (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Richards rolled his ankle when he stepped on Cody Martin's foot in the third quarter of Thursday night's game against the Knicks, though Richards was able to stay in the game. If Richards is unable to play Saturday, then Moussa Diabate would be in line to see more minutes off the bench as the backup center behind Mark Williams.

Nick Richards
Charlotte Hornets
