Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nick Richards headshot

Nick Richards Injury: Diagnosed with rib fracture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 5, 2024 at 2:52pm

The Hornets announced Tuesday that an MRI revealed Richards has a right first rib cartilage fracture underneath his clavicle.

The injury was initially reported as a shoulder injury, and Richards has already missed two games since sustaining the injury during last Friday's loss to the Celtics. The backup big man is now looking at a long-term absence, and starting center Mark Williams (back) remains without a return timeline. In their absences, Moussa Diabate, Grant Williams, Taj Gibson and Tidjane Salaun are candidates for increased roles.

Nick Richards
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now