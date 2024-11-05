Nick Richards Injury: Diagnosed with rib fracture
The Hornets announced Tuesday that an MRI revealed Richards has a right first rib cartilage fracture underneath his clavicle.
The injury was initially reported as a shoulder injury, and Richards has already missed two games since sustaining the injury during last Friday's loss to the Celtics. The backup big man is now looking at a long-term absence, and starting center Mark Williams (back) remains without a return timeline. In their absences, Moussa Diabate, Grant Williams, Taj Gibson and Tidjane Salaun are candidates for increased roles.
