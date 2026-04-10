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Nick Richards Injury: Done for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Richards (elbow) will not play in Chicago's final two games of the regular season, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network.

Richards will be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign as he continues to recover from a right elbow sprain. Head coach Billy Donovan confirmed Friday that Richards-along with Josh Giddey, Guerschon Yabusele, Jalen Smith, and Anfernee Simons-will be held out for the final two games against the Magic and Mavericks. Richards finishes the season having missed the final 10 games. With Yabusele also ruled out, the Bulls will likely rely on Patrick Williams (thumb) and Lachlan Olbrich (foot) to handle the bulk of the minutes at center.

Nick Richards
Chicago Bulls
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