Nick Richards Injury: Downgraded to out

Richards (shoulder) won't return to Friday's game against the Celtics.

Richards posted one point (0-2 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, an assist and two blocks in 16 minutes during the first half but was shut down for the second half. In his absence, Grant Williams should play the majority of center minutes, while Taj Gibson could also work his way into the rotation. Richards' next chance to suit up will come Saturday in a rematch against Boston.