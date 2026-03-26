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Nick Richards Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 2:40pm

Richards is questionable for Friday's game against Oklahoma City with a sprained right elbow.

Richards is in danger of missing the first leg of this back-to-back set. The Bulls would be down to Lachlan Olbrich and Leonard Miller as their primary options at the center position if Richards is ultimately downgraded to out Friday.

Nick Richards
Chicago Bulls
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