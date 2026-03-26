Nick Richards Injury: Iffy for Friday
Richards is questionable for Friday's game against Oklahoma City with a sprained right elbow.
Richards is in danger of missing the first leg of this back-to-back set. The Bulls would be down to Lachlan Olbrich and Leonard Miller as their primary options at the center position if Richards is ultimately downgraded to out Friday.
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